People have been clamoring for a digital or mobile app version of “Race for the Galaxy” because it’s a darned good board game. From that, you will have to realize that this is not a racing game, but a strategy one. The app is now finally available on Android, and you can start playing single or multiplayer games on it.

Race for the Galaxy plays more like Sid Meier’s Civilization games. If you’re into those city building and civilization development games, you’ll feel right at home here. To build up your space empire, you will need to focus on a specific strategy. You could burn resources on development, exploration, or combat. But of course, you don’t want to be lacking in any of those as well.

You can play in single player mode, or multiplayer with up to four friends. The game app gives you a bunch of different worlds and cards to use. Some cards are available for your use right away, while you can get other additional cards by buying expansions.

The game is premium at USD$6.99, but a lot of tabletop gamers swear by the game, so we’re pretty sure it’s fun in one way or another. If you’re gaga for strategy games, we will give this one a thumbs up for you.

