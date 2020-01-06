The smartwatch game maybe stagnant the past few years but we believe the models of wearable devices are becoming more advanced than ever. As for Suunto, this is the first time we’re learning about a smartwatch from the brand. The Suunto 7 is a new watch that offers sports features that can be managed via Wear OS by Google. It comes equipped with a Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100, GPS, and a 12-hour battery. Making this smartwatch a total winner is the number of sport modes available.

The Suunto 7 is considered as a premium smartwatch because of the premium and smarter features. It runs on Wear OS by Google and shows off a streamlined user interface for everyday, regular use. The 70+ sports modes help in tracking exercises and other physical activities.

When running, walking, or hiking, you can take advantage of the built-in Suunto Heatmaps. You can use the outdoor maps during 15 activities so you won’t get lost. The maps don’t even need WiFi or mobile Internet connectivity. It works when you run outdoors so feel free to leave your phone at home.

Google’s Wear OS brings numerous Google features and services like Google Fit, Google Pay, Google Assistant, and Google Play. You can download and install from the thousands of wearable apps available on the Play Store. As with most smartwatches, the smartwatch offers basic features like weather, calendar, and notifications.

The smartwatch is ready for the rough and rugged use with its adventure-proof design. It’s dirt-proof, water-proof, and shock-proof as tested in Finland. Suunto is known for its expertise in sports and outdoor adventures. Its watches are getting an upgrade by making them “smarter”.

The Suunto 7 is also an attractive smartwatch with its full-color display, allowing you to view outdoor maps. Music control is possible with wrist-based gestures. Other sports activities it can identify include yoga, skiing, and cycling. It does the usual heartrate tracking and also offers training insights plus elevation readings with a barometer.

Download the Suunto app so you can follow health trends and exercises. Connect with Strava if you use it. Other information about the Suunto 7 includes a stainless steel bezel, reinforced Polyamid​ watch case, 24mm strap in fabric, leather or silicon, navigation features (Galileo, Glonass, GPS), and Qualcomm Snapdragon Wear 3100 platform.

The $749 Suunto 7 smartwatch weighs 70g. It runs on Wear OS by Google, has a 12-hour battery, and supports both Android and iOS. Pre-order starts today January 6 at wwww.suunto.com. Retail partners will start selling on the 31st of the month.