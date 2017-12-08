This week at the Snapdragon Summit, Qualcomm has been showing off what the Snapdragon 845 processor can do. The company also has a new digital to analog converter (DAC) that can make the absence of a 3.5mm headphone jack no longer a turn off for most people. You see, smartphones are getting thinner because there’s no headphone jack. Some people don’t want that because they still want their headphones. Thing is, there is a solution. It’s also something what Razer has been telling us—it’s really for the best.

With the new Aqstic Hi-Fi digital to analog converter (DAC), this tech can offer greater audio quality compared to a pair of wired headphones. It offers 123 dB dynamic range and up to 384 kHz, 32-bit, as well as, THD+N of -105 dB. The new DAC delivers Direct Stream Digital (DSD) audio support. Audiophiles will love the fact that it’s great to use when listening to classic jazz concerts. It’s not actually a mainstream format but most songs are mastered in DSD before being converted to more common formats.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 brings Bluetooth 5.0 support plus some enhancements on audio profiles that may support power saving by transmitting to multiple individual earbuds. This Aqstic AQT1000 is expected to be implemented by third-party accessory-makers and offer them to OEMs and consumers.

VIA: SlashGear