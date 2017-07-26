Google wants more Project Fi subscribers. The tech giant has recently launched the ‘Fi Referral Challenge: Race to Google HQ’ that allows Fi users to earn prizes for referrals. The promo started yesterday, July 25, and will go on until September 25. All you need to need todo is refer your friends to try and actually subscribe to the mobile data service.

If you send referrals, you can have the chance to visit the Google headquarters in California. Bronze prize is a $20 Google Play credit for giving two referrals. Five referrals (silver prize) will give you a Fi weekender bag. On the promo page, you will see the ‘Race to HQ: Leaderboard’

There are over 1,800 Project Fi mobile users already sending their referrals. You are free to share the good news about the project so others can experience reliable mobile connection, Voice Over LTE, live monitoring of data usage, and group plans for family and friends.

You can see first if this Project Fi is for you. You will need to provide some information like location in the US, how much data is used, current monthly plan cost, and what phone is being used. Some phones may not be supported so you’d better check first.

SOURCE: Project Fi