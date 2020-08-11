Android 11 final build is not much far as the Final Beta update is almost ready with more new features and bug fixes from the earlier version. Nerds are eagerly waiting for the stable version to be released and if you are one who can’t wait for some of the features, third-party apps are always there to the rescue. One of the most popular launchers for Android – Nova Launcher released the adaptive icons like the Android 11 for its beta users for that upcoming Android OS look even before the official release.

To give your notifications panel a bump up to the Android 11 like interface another app can be tried out. We are talking about Power Shade which lets you personalize the notifications shade courtesy a plethora of customization options. You can tweak the notifications controls, quick reply support, background, notifications card themes, colors, automatic notification grouping, and more.

For audiophiles, the app brings refreshing media controls that support all music players, making it a cool feature. You can add a dedicated media controls UI for the notifications panel. There is also the option to switch the output device from the UI itself. This is useful for devices which won’t be getting Android 11 update in the future.

That said, since the Android 11 stable update is still not here – the app will obviously not have all the features at this point in time. Power Shade, for now, doesn’t store the previous media sessions and also misses out on the changes that came with Android 11 beta 3. Power Shade can be downloaded from the Play Store right away and it needs certain permissions like Android’s Notification Listener and Accessibility Service API to work properly.