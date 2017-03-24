You might have already seen the new Power Rangers movie out in theaters these past few days, so naturally you would be expecting a partner game to hype the movie – and we have that in Power Rangers: Legacy Wars. You would expect the game to suck as well, because most tie-in games do, but at this you’d be mildly surprised – it’s actually a pretty fun game.

Power Rangers: Legacy Wars is a standard mobile fighting game, a little bit like Marvel: Contest of Champions, but with a splash of strategy involved. Players need to form teams of Power Rangers characters in order to do battle with other players’ teams in order to battle their way to the top of their league’s leaderboards.

The game’s highlight is the battle system, by far the best part of the game. Swipes move your rangers backwards or forwards, and the lead character has a series of attacks they can use. Winning is mostly trying to guess how your opponent is going to attack and countering that attack. Cancel their attack out with a faster strike, break their block with a massive attack, or call in assist characters to do their thing.

The game is free to download, but you will be a bit annoyed at the ads for in-game purchases. That said, it still doesn’t take away from the fact that this is a cute little game you might want to play in your down time.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store