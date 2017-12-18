While the Samsung Galaxy S9 already has numerous or probably dozens of renders and leaks, the next-gen Sony Xperia flagship smartphone only has a few. Most of them are leaked information and specs. We’re expecting the next flagship device from the company will be unveiled at the Mobile World Congress in February as with tradition. A redditor shared some details on the possible features the mystery Sony phone may have.

We know this is a Sony Xperia phone because of the TRILUMINOS display and X-Reality for mobile. The phone is listed running Android Oreo 8.1 OS and will be powered by Qualcomm 845 processor, 4GB RAM, 64GB UFS storage, 3130MAh battery (Quick Charge), and a microSD card slot. It will be equipped with a 5.48 FHD screen, 1920 x 1080 pixel resolution, 15MP Exmor RS camera, 22MP f2.0 aperture camera, and SteadyShot feature.

The Sony Xperia smartphone weighs 156g and measures 148 X 73.4 X 7.4mm. The device is already IP65/68-certified. Most of the specs and features listed are close to those on our previous list. This could be the next-gen XZ Premium or another variant. No info on a possible name yet but Sony may call it the XZ2 Premium. So will this be the Sony XZ2 Premium? It’s too early to tell.

VIA: Reddit