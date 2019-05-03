Yesterday, we told you that Google and Polestar are allowing devs to work on the Android Automotive OS. We’ve got some information about the platform and its integration into the new Polestart 2 electric vehicle. It’s the automotive brand’s first EV offering and we’re excited about the idea the Android community can take advantage of Android Auto with full support. It’s about time a car’s dashboard gets more high-tech. The idea of an electric car is already advanced but not all dashboards are ready. Perhaps adding FULL Android into the equation will make things easier and more convenient for the drivers.

Not many people may be familiar with Polestar but the brand’s decision to use Android Automotive OS is a great idea. When the Polestar 2 hits the market next year, we’re guessing it will be ready for many Android consumers.

Android Auto isn’t really a standard despite being available for five years now. Not all car makers have embraced the idea of dashboard screens. Polestar doesn’t want to be left behind so it’s taking advantage of Android Automotive OS.

Our friends over at SlashGear managed to do a hands-on feature on the Polestar 2 and the Android Automotive system installed on the car’s dashboard.

The Volvo-backed car brand boasts a well-constructed design and a modern look. It is based on the Volvo 40.2 concept car.

The Polestar 2 demonstrates how distinct Android Automotive OS is from the Android Auto. You may be confused but yes, the two are different in some way.

Android Auto runs from your connected phone while Android Automotive OS runs directly on a vehicle’s infotainment system. We can assume it stands alone and doesn’t need any phone to go online. You can say it’s “built-in Android Auto”.

Polestar 2 is the first care to arrive with the Android Automotive OS dashboard. We can assume it won’t be the last either because the platform offers a lot of new and interesting features.