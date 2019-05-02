From Android to Android TV to Wear OS, Google has been working to improve on the Android Automotive OS. Android Auto has been around for years and the platform certainly has a bright future especially now that Google is enhancing Android integration among platforms, services, and devices from different OEMs. A connected experience is part of the goal and there is a call to make it more seamless and safer. It can be achieved further as more Android Auto apps are expected to be developed.

The past few years, Android Auto has also evolved as other technologies. The more connected devices are, the more cars and tech are enhanced. More brands have advanced with Android Automotive OS and the latest is Polestar with a new electric vehicle.

Polestar 2 is actually the first EV from the company. It runs Android Automotive OS which means Android Auto apps can be used. Most of them are media apps that allow you to listen to podcast or music. There are a few available but developers are now free to create more media apps.

Developers can build on the Android Automotive OS for Polestar 2 beginning this month at the Google I/O. The Android Auto framework can be complicated but Polestar and Google are allowing easy customization and development.

The challenge in development for any Android platform is the variety of devices, screen sizes, OEM preferences, driver safety regulations, and input methods. The Android Auto framework is standard but as you know with most platforms, customization is crucial.

Aside from media, communication and navigation apps are also important. In the future, developers may be able to build new apps around the Google Play Store and Android Automotive OS with more efficiency. At the Google I/O 2019, an Automotive developer session entitled “How to Build Android Apps for Cars” will be held. Feel free to join if you wish to learn more about Android Auto development.