We’re glad to tell you that a huge Pokemon GO update is now rolling out to trainers all over the globe – and this has to do with the Legendary Raid event that will change the face of the Pokemon GO game as we know it. Much of the gameplay of Pokemon GO revolves around Gyms, and that in itself is getting a huge overhaul in this update.

Pokemon GO players have expected that Niantic would be bringing changes to the way trainers interact with gyms in-game, but they probably didn’t expect the update to arrive this early. Well, with the upcoming Legendary Raid event impending, Niantic has found it necessary to overhaul the gym gameplay now.

Here is what you can expect of the new update with the gym overhaul:

• Motivation system for Gyms added.

• Added new Gym Badge feature.

• Added in-app and push notification system for Gyms.

• Added Raid Battles.

• Added 4 items available from Raid Battles.

• Added Raids tab to Nearby screen.

• Added search to Pokémon collection screen.

• Added visual indicator to unvisited PokéStops.

So if you want that update now, you can head on over to the Google Play Store to update your app. This should be a big-ish update, so make sure you’re on a stable WiFi connection when you do make the update. Enjoy, and as always, we hope you catch ‘em all.

