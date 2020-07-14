Niantic’s Pokemon GO is still thriving. From the first time we heard about the game in 2016 until now that there is pandemic, the popular augmented reality game has well adapted into different seasons and holidays. Even during the height of lockdowns around the world, the Pokemon GO team decided to bring new features that would make it easier to play indoors. More features were added the following month to let you play more from home. More updates have rolled out including Reality Blending, raid invites, and gift stickers among others.

It was already announced the Pokemon Go Fest 2020 will be a limitless virtual event. For this summer, we are being introduced to the idea of Pokemon GO Summer of Galaxy. It’s a clothing set for users to use on their avatars.

All you need is an email address, zip code, and date of birth. Prepare that information for you to avail of the set. In case you’re wondering, Niantic Labs and Samsung teamed up on this project. It’s a group effort but mainly a marketing effort by the South Korean tech giant.

Go to Samsung.com to create an account. You will have to provide the data asked. Verify the email address to open the account.

Go to the official Summer of Galaxy website to get a free shirt. If you see ‘Pokemon GO Galaxy Avatar Outfit’, click ‘View details’ and then enter the email address. Wait for a code to be sent. Enter the code within the Pokemon GO app.