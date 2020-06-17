Last year Pokemon Go fest attracted thousands of people to Chicago, Dortmund, and Yokohama; this time, the Go Fest is going to be an online event. Like all other tech companies have dealt with the challenges of 2020, Pokemon Go maker Niantic is also satisfying fans with an online fest. To keep up with the challenges posed by coronavirus, which has compelled people to stay at home for safety – Pokemon Go that requires players to venture out in real life environment has had to make sweeping changes.

The entirely virtual event is scheduled to take place over two days, on the weekend of July 25 and 26 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tickets have gone on sale for $14.99 available through in-app purchase. While it is generally not easy to grab a ticket for the Go Fest, this time there is going to be no bar on the number of tickets. Also, a single ticket could be good to cover trainers for both the days of excitement and fun.

Niantic has not just adapted to the pandemic related upheavals but has also come out in support of Black Lives Matter movement. The company will be donating this year’s Pokemon Go Fest ticket sale proceeds to the tune of $5m – one half of this will be donated to Black gaming and AR creators and the other half for US Non-Profit Organizations working on rebuilding local communities.

Obviously, not all past features will be available at the virtual edition of Pokemon Go Fest, but it will be an opportunity for players from around the world to participate. This time the participation will not be limited by location or tickets. In the buildup to the fest, players will have a three-week lead-up built around challenges they can participate in.

On the first day of the fest, players will find Special Research story, five rotating habitats themed around fire, water, grass, battle and friendship and a Global Challenge Arena wherein players can work together to earn rewards every hour. Niantic has kept the second day program secret, saying the players should expect something different.”

Also to add some real-life feel to the virtual fest, the company behind Pokemon Go, will be selling T-shirts, paper Pikachu visor, and stickers. For the DIY-er fans, a do-it-yourself project of papercraft gift set will be available for free download.