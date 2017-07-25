We told you yesterday that Legendary Pokemon are coming, and you need to be ready for them. Now Niantic has announced that these rare and mighty Pokemon are now indeed in the game in Pokemon GO via Legendary Raids. Shoutout to all the Trainers at Pokemon GO Fest in Grant Park, Chicago last weekend, as they have worked to catch thousands of Pokemon and unlock in-game bonuses – specifically the Legendary Pokemon Lugia and Articuno.

We wondered which Legendary Pokemon would be made available, and now Niantic has announced that it is Lugia and Articuno. Lugia is a dual-type Psychic and Flying Legendary Pokemon known as the “guardian of the seas”. Articuno is one of the three legendary birds of Kanto, and it is an Ice-type Flying Legendary Pokemon.

Trainers can now team up and do Legendary Raid Battles. Once you beat the Legendary Boss, you will have a chance to capture one of these two Legendary Pokemon. If you hadn’t figured out by the name, Legendary Pokemon are very rare and are a lot stronger than your normal Pokemon.

Niantic says that the other two legendary birds Zapdos and Moltres will be arriving in Pokemon GO soon, so you better watch out for that.

SOURCE: Niantic