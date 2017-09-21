We are still anticipating for the Pokémon GO Safari Zone event happening in Europe next month but before it unfolds, Niantic Labs is inviting trainers to join and celebrate with others the Autumnal Equinox. This will be held until the 2nd of October and what exactly is going to happen? More catching of Pokemon and more hatching of eggs. This small event will begin tomorrow, September 22.

This Pokemon GO event will have you looking for 2km eggs in your local Gyms and PokeStops. You will get a chance to hatch special Pokemon like Larvitar, Mareep, Chansey. Some other in-game items and special boxes are available with Lure Modules and Lucky Eggs inside. There’s also the new Super Incubators that hatch eggs faster by 1.5 times than standard incubator.

You may watch out for Suicune, Raikou, or Entei on September 30 as they travel to different parts of the globe. Don’t be surprised if you see them and always be prepared for any Legendary Pokemon that will appear.

The equinox season is another time for new events. If you register your new Pokemon to your Pokedex during this period, you will earn 3x the normal XP according to the Pokemon GO team.

SOURCE: Niantic Labs