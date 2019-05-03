Before the movie ‘POKEMON Detective Pikachu’ is released in theaters, fans will be presented with a few more treats. There may be new trailers for the upcoming adventure but on your Android smartphones, you can enjoy the new Pikachu Playmoji pack. Get creative and have fun with the new AR stickers for your smartphone. The new Playground (AR stickers) set has just been revealed by Google and it includes some of your favorites like Detective Pikachu, Mr. Mime, Jigglypuff, and Charizard.

The Pokemon Playmoji lets you come up with your own scenes in the real world. The augmented reality is made more fun with these stickers. With AR, you can actually see your favorite characters in the real world. It’s like seeing them come to life right on your mobile screen.

We’ve seen several Playmoji stickers in the past. The most recent ones are the Avengers Playmoji stickers. It can be assumed that Google and the Playground team will be coming up with new sets every time a popular movie is about to be released.

Google’s ARCore motion tracking allows such AR stickers. Together with light estimation and the ability to “see” the real world, the Pokemon Playmojis appear to be more real than ever.

The Playground: POKÉMON Detective Pikachu pack is now available on the Google Play Store. Feel free to download, install, and start creating.

Avid Pokemon fans will love this because you can even have selfies with Detective Pikachu. Thanks to machine learning as it learns facial expressions, making the AR stickers more responsive and believable than ever.

Will it be Charizard, Jigglypuff, or Pikachu on your next selfie? It’s up to you, really. The POKEMON Detective Pikachu Playmoji pack is ready for your perusal. Take photos and record videos with Detective Pikachu. Who knows, they can be viral and you can be really famous.