The last installment to “The Avengers” series is about to drop. Disney and Marvel Studios are busy preparing for the movie’s global release happening on April 24. By now, you’ve probably purchased movie tickets to get ahead of your peers. Comic geeks around the world are getting more excited as more teasers are shown. Nope, we won’t tell you to check that 4-minute video leak (Don’t you dare lest you want spoilers). Google has just told us to suit up because the Avengers are coming.

The Google Pixel team is suggesting we can beat Thanos and save the world. How? By fighting with the villain in augmented reality. That is all we can do right now–fight in AR. (But hey, can you really fight in real life?)

The Pixel phone camera may be enough to teach you a thing or two about fighting. Thanks to Playground and Marvel Studios for coming up with this AR app just before “Avengers: Endgame” movie is out on April 26.

More Playmoji AR stickers will be available and be added to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We look forward to seeing and playing with Thor, Rocket, War Machine, Black Widow, and Captain Marvel. The usual characters are still available: Iron Man, Hulk, Captain America, Okoye, and Nebula. They look more lifelike now as made possible by improvements on Playmoji.

Get the Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame pack for the Playmoji right on your Pixel device. If you want to see how people would use their Pixel phones in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, watch the video below:

Oh yes, more people will be taking photos and selfies while the world is at war. Some people may not care if there are a lot of things going on outside so they’d continue listening to music on their earphones. Even police officers can forget about the dangers with Captain America, at least, in augmented reality.

The movie can’t come soon enough. We have a feeling more Avengers-related promos will be announced not only by Google but also by other brands and OEMs.