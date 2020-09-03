No more leaks as POCO has shown off the new Poco X3. The Xiaomi sub-brand that is now a stand-alone company has teased the new POCO X3 NFC. The device is coming soon and it will be presented via livestream on September 7, Monday, 20:00 (GMT+8). Poco said it is “Exactly What You Need” so we’re assuming it has everything you need on a smartphone. The phone is described as “more power-efficient and less battery-draining”. The phone is something brand new when it comes to extreme performance.

The Poco X3 runs on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G which was recently announced for better mobile gaming. As mentioned, POCO is the first OEM to take advantage of the new Snapdragon chipset made with 8nm process technology. It’s only a mid-range 4G processor so don’t expect any 5G support. The G in the processor means powerful gaming.

During the world premiere of the Poco X3 phone, flash sale time will be from September 8 to September 9. It will be open for 48 hours with a special early bird price. You may also receive a free limited T-shirt.

According to the Poco X3’s Ali Express page, the POXO X3 NFC will also be powered by a 5160mAh battery with a 33W fast charge tech. There will be a 64MP main camera. You are free to click the ‘Add to Cart’ button on the page and see if you can get the freebies. You also have the chance to receive one of the 100 wireless earphones that will be given away.

The POCO X3 is the third POCO device from the brand. It will be released globally. No information on the complete specs, pricing, and market release but we’ll confirm everything next week.