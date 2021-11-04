Back in May, the POCO M3 Pro 5G was launched with Dimensity 700 SoC and a 90Hz display. The next-gen phone offering is almost ready as we’re seeing leaked images of the Poco M4 Pro 5G. The new device is expected to be revealed next week, Tuesday. It’s almost ready because it is basically a rehashed Redmi Note 11. POCO may be considered as a standalone company now but it still is closely related with Xiaomi. No wonder the Poco team can just rebrand a Redmi phone.

A source has shared some information about the Poco M4 Pro including the specs and features. The smartphone comes equipped with a 6.6-inch LCD screen with a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. The display will be ready with a 90Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution.

The main camera system will be headlined by a 50MP primary camera plus and 8MP ultrawide lens like the Redmi Note 11. It will run on 8GB of RAM and a Dimensity 810 5G processor with a 256GB onboard storage.

The Poco M4 Pro will run on a 5000mAh battery that offers 33W fast charging support. It’s expected to use Android 11, topped by MIUI 12.5 with an Android 12 update later. Of course, the 5G connectivity is guaranteed with the Dimensity 810.

The mid-range Android phone may begin with 4GB of RAM with 128GB storage with a sub $200 starting price. The Redmi Note 11 was released in Mint Green, Milky Way Blue, and Mysterious Black but we’re not sure if Redmi will use the same colors.