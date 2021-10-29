After a number of leaks and teasers, Xiaomi’s Redmi team has finally announced the Redmi Note 11 series. The new series includes three variants: the Redmi Note 11 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11 Pro+. These smartphones are all powerful and they have just launched in China. Global availability may be expected soon so watch out for related announcements. The three devices offer fast charging support for the large capacity batteries. They can be fully charged in less than hour.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ offers the fastest charging speed at 120W for its 4500mAh battery. This means it can reach full capacity within 15 minutes on the average. The Redmi Note 11 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro come with 33W and 67W.

The Pro+ version also comes equipped with other premium specs like a 108MP camera and AMOLED display with a high refresh rate. The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Note 11 Pro+ models are almost similar. The Pro comes with a bigger 5000mAh battery but with only 67W fast charging support. Meanwhile, the 4500mAh battery on the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ offers up to 120W.

Both Pro models come with a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate plus a 360Hz touch sampling rate. There is a punch-hole cutout for the selfie camera. Both phones are also equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor. RAM can reach up to 8GB only while onboard storage is 256GB max.

Let’s talk about the cameras. The Redmi Note 11 Pro and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ both feature a quad rear camera system. The main camera is 108MP with f/1.89 aperture and dual ISO. We can also expect Hi-Res audio support, Dolby Atmos, JBL-tuned stereo speakers (dual symmetrical).

The devices come with IP53 rating. The VC liquid cooling system makes the phones ideal for gaming. When it comes to connectivity, there is the usual Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm audio jack among others.

The Redmi Note 11 5G is much simpler. There is a 6.60-inch display with 1080p resolution where a 16MP selfie camera is placed. It only features a dual rear camera system that consists of a 50MP + 8MP shooters. There is a 128GB built-in storage, 4GB RAM, and a 5000mAh battery. The phone runs on Android but we’re not sure yet what version.

Pricing starts at RMB 1,199 for the Redmi Note 11 5G. Check out the prices below:

Redmi Note 11 5G

• 4GB+128GB – RMB 1,199 ($188)

• 6GB+128GB – RMB 1,299 ($203)

• 8GB+128GB – RMB 1,499 ($235)

• 8GB+256GB – RMB 1,699 ($266)

Colors: Mysterious Black, Milky Way Blue, and Mint Green

Redmi Note 11 Pro

• 6GB+128GB – RMB 1,799 ($281)

• 8GB+128GB – RMB 1,999 ($313)

• 8GB+256GB – RMB 2,199 ($344)

Colors: Mysterious Black, Forest Green, Timeless Purple, and Milky Way Blue (Glossy)

Redmi Note 11 Pro+

• 6+128GB – RMB 1,999 ($313)

• 8+128GB – RMB 2,199 ($344)

• 8+256GB – RMB 2,399 ($375)

Colors: Mysterious Black, Forest Green, and Timeless Purple

A Redmi Note 11 Pro+ YIBO DESIGN edition with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be sold for RMB 2,699 ($422). You can now purchase these phones in Mainland China via official Xiaomi channels.