POCO M3 launched about six months ago, and now the upgrade to the phone has arrived globally in the form of M3 Pro 5G. The latest device is more or less similar to its sibling – with subjective design changes. The phone gets a vertical triple camera setup and a slightly different 3D curved back design bearing the mirror-reflective coating. There is a contoured rectangular patch near the lens encapsulating the POCO logo inside. This styling change is clearly targeted toward young technophiles.

M3 Pro gets the 7nm process-based octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G processor that bumps up the gaming and multimedia performance. The dual SIM phone has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ LCD display with support for a 90Hz refresh rate – capable of dynamically switching based on content to preserve battery life.

In conjunction with the Mali-G57 GPU, the device churns out extra 30 percent performance density without compromise in energy efficiency. The 5,000mAh battery adds to the efficiency of the phone to deliver all day-long entertainment – and it’s paired to a 22.5W charger with 18W fast charging support.

Thankfully M3 Pro 5G hasn’t dropped microSD card slot and the 3.5mm jack support – something audiophiles value. The camera setup hasn’t changed from the M3, as it has a 48MP (f/1.79 aperture) primary lens, 2MP (f/2.4 aperture) macro shooter and a 2MP (f/2.4 aperture) depth sensor. On the front, the device has an 8MP punch hole camera that’s centered on the display.

It also has the same storage and memory configuration – there’s the 64GB/128GB UFS 2.2 storage in 4GB/6GB RAM option respectively. However, it gets the latest Android 11 OS topped with the MIUI 12 skin on top.

POCO M3 Pro 5G will be available in POCO Yellow, Cool Blue, and Power Black colors on the official website or via Amazon, AliExpress and Goboo. For a 4GB/64GB variant of the phone, you must shell out €180 (about $220) and €200 ($245) for the 6GB/128GB version.