The POCO M3 has been officially announced. We’ve been waiting for this one since the first time we mentioned it last week. It was said to launch with a 6000mAh battery. An image render surfaced ahead of official launch. Pricing information was also leaked and now here it is: the POCO M3. The new smartphone is powerful that it can also charge other devices at 18W as long as you’re using a compatible cable. It comes with an attractive design and colors that are striking.

This POCO M3 is available in three colors: Flashy POCO Yellow, Cool Blue, and Power Black. At the rear, you will see a large rectangular camera module. The back panel has a textured anti-fingerprint finish so the phone won’t slip from your hand.

As described, the 48MP AI triple camera lets you “capture every exciting event”. The zoom feature still offers super clear results even after zooming in. The other two cameras are as follows: 2MP f/2.4 macro and a 2MP f/2.4 depth sensor.

The large 6000mAh battery can make the POCO M3 last for a maximum of five days of light use. With heavy use, it’s good enough to last about three days on a single full charge.

The 1080P FHD+ display is ideal for watching videos. The 6.53″ Dot Drop display offers a wide field of vision, 2340 × 1080 resolution, 19.5:9 slender aspect ratio, and a 90.34% high screen-to-body ratio. It offers a 60Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection.

The 8MP selfie shooter is placed under a waterdrop notch. The phone’s display also has Low Blue Light certification (TÜV Rheinland) and Widevine L1 certification.

A Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor with 4GB of RAM powers the POCO M3. You can have either a 64GB or 128GB onboard storage. Other specs include an IR blaster, stereo speakers, and a side-mounted fingerprint reader.