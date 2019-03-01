If you use POCO Launcher, good news because an upgrade is ready your way. The POCO Launcher app is getting updated to 2.6.4.8. It’s not just for the POCO F1 users. Even non-Pocophone F1 users, meaning other Xiaomi and Redmi phone users, you can take advantage of the upgrade and try the new features and more optimized functions. For one, the App Vault is now ready for Redmi/Xiaomi device owners. More cards to the App Vault have been added too.

Xiaomi developed the POCO Launcher as a new app launcher for Android users. It is lightweight and fast and lets you change the wallpapers, screen savers, and other animations according to your style and preference.

POCO Launcher allows personalization like resizing the app icons and Home screen layout. Third-icon party packs are also allowed by the launcher. Searching for apps can be easier with icon color categories and app suggestions. The minimalist design shows a very clean and neat Home screen, thanks to the App drawer that keeps apps in place.

As with most launchers, the POCO Launcher allows you to keeps things more private, manage apps, and enjoy speed. The app is getting an update so it can also be used on other phones that are not POCO F1. It’s not Pocophone F1-exclusive contrary to what others used to think.

The updated POCO Launcher extends functional support to other phones. The Settings appear better. On MIUI, you can now double tap screen to lock the phone. You can also now change the style of notification badges but only if you’re on at least Android 8.0 Oreo.

Download POCO Launcher from the Google Play Store