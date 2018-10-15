App launchers were first presented way back in 2010 but they weren’t as feature-rich as today. We’ve seen dozens already but only a few have been memorable. We can name a few favorites but for now, let’s focus on this new launch from Xiaomi. The POCO Launcher may remind you of the Pocophone F1 but it’s not an exclusive mobile app. It’s actually available for most Android phones and even on non-Xiaomi devices. The launcher is described as lightweight so it is super fast.

The POCO Launcher is also secure making it one of the safer full-featured customizable launchers ready in the mobile market. As with most launchers, this one promises a cleaner home screen, convenient search, customizable icons, privacy protection, and a more convenient search.

With POCO, your home screen can look more clutter-free because of the App drawer. Hiding some apps can be beneficial as it gives a more organized experience.

The convenient search delivers customizable features, icon color categories, and app recommendations. The app can be grouped as you manage them.

If you wish to use third-party icons, you can do so to customize those app icons. Hide icons to keep them private and secure. Maintain fast and smooth mobile experience all the time with the speedy system animation of the POCO Launcher.

Download POCO Launcher from the Google Play Store