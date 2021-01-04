The POCO F2 is coming. We don’t doubt its existence because the company, formerly a Xiaomi sub-brand, has already released its Pro version. We’re not sure what happened here but the POCO F2 Pro was made known as early as January 2020 and was officially announced in May. Perhaps Poco is only settling for a lower specced-variant of the flagship from last year. Once officially announced, the Poco F2 will be considered as the real successor to the old Poco F1. POCO is set to take the fun to the next level when it makes the official announcement anytime soon.

Before 2020 ended, POCO India posted a video teaser, saying “next year is going to be even crazier”. We know it’s only referring to the mobile market. A quick review of what the company has done so far has been shared:

The stage is set! The fun has begun! Let us get ready to take it to the next level! Excited? You should be, coz the next year is going to be even crazier. While we enjoy, let us look back at everything we've achieved together! Thank you ❤️ pic.twitter.com/K0432jSj8B — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) December 31, 2020

Like the Poco F1, the Poco F2 will be an affordable flagship offering. A $300 launch price can be expected but will make it as another mid-range phone. The Poco F2 Pro is already expensive so maybe this will be the phone more people can afford but will come with flagship-level performance.

POCO F2 Features

Will the Poco F2 come with 5G connectivity? That’s a good question. A Poco phone with 5G support will only be possible if it is powered by a 5G chip like the Snapdragon 888 or Snapdragon 765. If and when Poco decides on adding 5G, then the other specs and features can also be more powerful–with higher refresh rates, more advanced multiple cameras, and ultra-speedy mobile Internet connection.