Wouldn’t it be nice if you could use voice commands to control whatever is playing on your Plex app? Well, they heard that you wanted that, so they got that feature for you. The Plex app is now updated and now brings voice commands into the picture, just because we can do that now.

This new update brings the Plex Android app to version 6.9.0. The highlight feature on this new version is that Plex now integrates with Google Assistant, and you can use voice commands to control the app. You can cue media to play on Plex by voice – ask to play a specific series or movie, and Plex will launch that if it’s available in your library. When your media is playing, voice commands like “next episode” or “pause” will also work.

Here is the full changelog, if you’re interested:

WHATS NEW:

– Display hardware transcoding status in video player info overlay.

– Local playback: text based ASS/SSA subtitle support.

– Local playback: support for background scanning and thumbnail generation.

– Support quality selection during Live TV playback.

– [Mobile] Improve photo timeline view interaction.

– [Mobile] News: add personalisation screen.

– [Mobile] Add links to Privacy and Privacy Terms of Service in Advanced Settings screen.

– [TV] Support Google Assistant integration.

FIXES:

Local playback: indefinite spinner could appear when trying to playback from a file explorer.

Sync: audio qualities includes an invalid option.

Auto: ensure search doesn’t crash when no music is available.

Local playback: crash occurred opening files with 250mbps+ bitrates.

[Fire TV] Improve home screen recommendations.

[Fire TV] Improve performance on video player for Fire TV sticks.

[Mobile] Camera Upload: very big files could not be uploaded.

[Mobile] Theme music could play in the background after turning the screen off.

[Mobile] Application would close when user selection dialog was closed.

[Mobile] Camera upload: upload process could get stuck when upload fails.

[Mobile] Remove Forgot Password link from the sign up page.

[Mobile] Sync: photos could not be synced from timeline view.

[Mobile] Camera Roll: would only show up to 200 photo or video items.

[Mobile] Improve alignment in filtering options whilst browsing.

[Mobile] Various sorting options would always show in descending order.

[Mobile] Toggling unwatched would hide type filtering.

[Mobile] Improve account settings screen on API 16.

[Mobile] Show interlaced video resolution flags in preplay screens.

[Mobile] News: crash could occur if quickly clicking items from newscast list.

[Mobile] Sort fields in the filter panel cut off last item when selected.

[Mobile] Camera Upload: loading initial status of the feature could freeze the app.

[Mobile] Hide overflow menu icon on Discover section.

[Mobile] Scrolling the grid view right after refreshing could cause endless loading.

[Mobile] TV theme could play under music from another app.

[Mobile] Home navigation state isn’t preserved when entering other activities.

[Mobile] Photos from home hubs where not playing with PMS v1.9.4.

[TV] News: show empty message if there are no clips for selected channel / category.

[TV] Reload categories when changing preferred news location.

[TV] News: part of the title was hidden when toggling mini player.

[TV] Opening photo album could not load content after first time.

[TV] News: crash could occur when searching focus whilst onboarding hint is shown.

[TV] Chapters would not always show when selecting items from the play queue.

[TV] News: highlight personalize button when personalization hint is showed.

[TV] Improve refresh rate switching.

Make sure that your app is up-to-date by updating it via the Google Play Store. If you haven’t tried Plex yet, you can check it out via the download link below.

SOURCE: PLEX

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store