The Call Screen feature has been available for the Pixel series for several years now. It has been updated with transcripts and other enhancements. A couple of days ago, we mentioned the Call Screen feature is coming to the Pixel devices in the UK. Its rollout has been limited to the United States but now we’re learning it will be available to more markets. The spam-blocking feature is said to be available soon outside Japan, Canada, and the US.

Call Screen will be released in the UK as well as other countries in Europe lke Spain, Italy, Ireland, France, and Germany. The feature will also roll out in Australia.

The feature is being released in the new markets mentioned. It’s the subject of a quiet launch by a Google executive in a blog post last week. The functionality is said to be ready soon in other key markets.

The Pixel Call Screen takes advantage of the Google Assistant. It sends out a message to callers to ask about their identity and the purpose of calling. This is helpful especially for those people who don’t like receiving calls and would rather send a text message first.

A report by Google tells us the Call Screen feature has been helpful. It screens about 37 million unwanted callers every month in the three major markets. It has a manual and automatic mode. The manual mode will require a user to tap the screen call button whenthe phone rings. The automatic mode will no longer need you to click on the screen. It will do its work whenever the phone rings.