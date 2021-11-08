Is the new Pixel 6 Pro phone another worthy buy? That is the question many people have been asking. In the past few years, Pixel devices coming out in the market show several issues that could have been prevented. The new Pixel 6 is said to have a flickering display problem. A fix is already on the way but it’s not something we want to hear about a new phone that’s been really hyped up the past few months. The Pro version is also believed to be now out of stock so we are told to expect a long delivery time and wait list.

We have yet to do a comprehensive review. What we have are hands-on photos. But JerryRigEverything went ahead as expected to test the durability of the Pixel 6 Pro.

When it comes to durability, Pixel smartphones are not really popular for it. In the past, Google has utilized plastic so it was deemed cheap even those supposed premium models. Some units have been problematic so we are always wondering if every new Pixel phone will finally be considered a worthy flagship rival.

Zack Nelson knows what we want to see so this durability test is no different. The standard Scratch, Burn, and Bend Tests have been administered.

The display test tells us the Pixel 6 Pro doesn’t scratch easily in everyday use. However, it can scratch at Mohs level 6 and deeper grooves at level 7. The on-screen fingerprint scanner survives a scratch so you don’t have to worry about the display being damaged easily.

With the heat, the display doesn’t really recover so that’s a disadvantage. The device doesn’t crack when bent from either the front display or back. There is some flex but the phone is okay. So yes, the phone is durable enough. The build is tough so let’s see next how repairable this is.