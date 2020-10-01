Google has officially announced the Pixel 5 and the Pixel 4a 5G – its first set of 5G enabled phones. While we are not going to get our hands on the Pixel 5 any time before the 15th of this month, a British YouTuber has somehow managed to get his hands on one of the retail demo units of the handset. Sergiu, the YouTuber has released an unboxing video of the Pixel 5, which doesn’t have anything very alarming to reveal but does give us a real glimpse of what to expect when you open the box of your own ordered device.

The box includes the Pixel 5 handset, a quick start guide with SIM tool attached at the back, an USB Type-C power adaptor, a USB-C to USB-C cable, and somewhat surprising USB-C to USB-A converter (to assist people switching from another phone to Pixel). Sergiu gives us a good look at the back of the phone revealing the shiny aspect of the device’s aluminum back, the square camera module housing the quad-camera setup.

On powering up the Pixel 5, Sergiu doesn’t really go beyond the home screen and the app drawer. The video however does give a good sight of the impactful hole-punch 6-inch OLED display with 2340 x 1080 pixel resolution.

Google has confirmed that Pixel 5 will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G chipset paired to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The camera housing will comprise a 16MP ultra-wide lens and the phone will draw juice from its 4080mAh capacity battery with support for wireless charging. The water-resistant Pixel 5 will go up on sale on October 15 in eight countries, while it will be available in Canada and the US only on October 29.