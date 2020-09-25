September 30 is D-Day for Google. The tech giant is scheduled to introduce its first two 5G Android phones, a new Chromecast streaming device, and a new Google Home speaker known this early as the Nest Audio. The Pixel 5 flagship and the Pixel 4a 5G will be the company’s first venture in the 5G phone game. The Chromecast with Google TV, codenamed Sabrina, has been leaked several times. As for the Nest Audio, some pics were leaked ahead of launch.

The Pixel 4a 5G is said to be the bigger version of the recently announced Pixel 4a. It is also believed to be the canceled Pixel 4a XL. Before the official launch, we’re still expecting more details will be leaked or teased before the “Launch Night In” event.

Google’s Pixel 4a 5G will definitely have an ultra-fast connectivity courtesy of 5G. We’re expecting it to be an affordable, mid-range level 5G smartphone. It will probably challenge other mid-range 5G phones we know like the OnePlus Nord, LG Velvet 5G, and the Samsung Galaxy A51 5G.

The Pixel 4a 5G will have a larger screen at 6.2-inches compared to the 5.81-inch of the regular Pixel 4a. Like the Pixel 5, it will run on Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor and 6GB of RAM. It will feature a dual rear camera system: a 12.2MP main with 4K60 video recording and a secondary 16MP wide-angle shooter.

The image above is believed to be only a render. It was sighted on a retailer (UK’s John Lewis) but the post has since been removed. There is the Pixel 4a and stylized 5G on the home screen. The status bar even shows 5G on the upper left corner of the display.

Roland Quandt earlier shared another new information on Twitter. He said the Pixel 5 will be available in Green. It actually reminds us of Samsung’s Mint Green color variant but with a flatter finish.

We also see on the image the new Google TV Chromecast (or at least just the remote) and the new Nest Audio. September 30 is only a few days away so let’s wait and see.