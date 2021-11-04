A while ago, we mentioned the Pixel 3 would be getting its last update sometime in Q1 2022. That would be the final release for the Pixel flagship phone introduced in 2018. It is relatively old but Google said the Pixel 3’s three year support is coming to an end. It also recently received Android 12 OS. The Pixel 3a was also mentioned to receive the same update in May next year. Google has officially made it known the Pixel 3a is going to receive Android 12L Beta.

The Android 12L Developer Preview was recently updated to include the Pixel 3a. With the final public release planned for early 2022, it can be assumed the beta is ready for other Pixel devices.

The Android 12L team is planning to release monthly updates for development and testing. Expect to be able to access related tools like system images, documents, API reference, and SDK tools among others soon.

The Android 12L Beta program is open. From Developer Preview, it will progress to Beta 1 to 3 and Final Release before Q1 2022 is over. Most of the Pixel phones are now part of the program: Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6, Pixel 5a with 5G, Pixel 5, Pixel 4a (5G), Pixel 4a, Pixel 4, Pixel 3a XL, and the Pixel 3a.

To recap, the Android 12L Developer Preview includes SDK and tools that will help you work on and test your mobile apps on different screen sizes, CPU and GPU chipsets, hardware architectures, and network technologies. It works with Android Studio so you can start working on 12L SDK and tools and 12L emulator system images. Make sure you have the SDK Manager to begin.

This Android 12L Preview program will allow developers to optimize apps for larger screens. This effort will enable mobile consumers to have an improved experience on any device or screen size.