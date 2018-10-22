We knew it would happen soon. The Pixel 3 XL Durability Test video has just been shared by Zack Nelson aka Mr. JerryRigEverything. Zack is definitely known to try everything he gets his hands on. Sometimes, we envy him that he gets to Scratch, Burn, and Bend even the more expensive phones in the market today but naaah, we don’t have the heart to do it ourselves. Well, it may be fun to do but we’ll leave it to Zack.

The Pixel 3 XL Durability Test is the only stress test we’re featuring this month (so far) of all the new Android phones rolling out this October. There was the Xiaomi Mi 8 Explorer Edition Durability Test but it was made public end of September.

Many people will say the Pixel 3 XL is one of the best Android smartphones today but there are those that really do not like the notch. The XL variant only has this while the standard Pixel 3 features a wide chin and forehead. We’re not sure what Google wants to happen but if you’re looking for a great camera phone, you can consider this one.

The Pixel 3 XL may look similar to the previous Pixel phones but with the addition of the notch. There are no dual rear cameras yet but the tech giant decided to implement a dual selfie setup.

We want to focus on the dual textured glass at the back that feels unique. It features a glossy smooth back and what feels like rubber. The back isn’t entirely scratch-free so you still need some cover like maybe a protective skin that easily peels. If not, you can always get a phone cover.

The display screen shows a residue only after 30 seconds under a flame. Flexing the Pixel 3 XL from both sides doesn’t do any damage so yes, the phone passes the standard Durability Test.