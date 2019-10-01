Before Google makes the official announcement of the next-gen Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL phones, we can expect that older Pixel phone models will be offered with a discount. A price slash before a bigger reveal usually happens, at least, that’s what we know Google does each year. Since the new Pixel 4 series is set to be introduced in the coming days, the tech giant is preparing by giving the public a chance to buy the current models in the lineup specifically the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Google has recently slashed off $300 from the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL prices on the Google Store. The $799 Pixel 3 is now $499. The more expensive Pixel 3 XL is now $599 from $899. The discount was supposed to end during the weekend but we’re guessing there are still stocks available.

The extension is very much welcome because there are people who still want to buy the Pixel 3. Since most of the Pixel 4 features will also be available on the Pixel 3, it may be enough to get the 2018 flagship phone model instead. Google also offered the same promo last year.

In the next couple of weeks, the new Pixel 4 devices will be unveiled. The Made by Google 2019 event will show off the two phones plus maybe a Google Pixel Watch.

The initial schedule of the Pixel 3 promo was only up to September 28, Saturday. However, it’s been extended until November 23 or just before Black Friday is. That’s another couple of months of marketing and hoping the next-gen Pixel will be more popular than previous models.

Google’s exciting deal is for all fans of the Pixel line and for those trying to convince themselves the Pixel 4 device is an A-okay smartphone. The lowered prices may also indicate a lower starting price for the new Pixel 4. We’re looking forward to an October 15 big reveal.