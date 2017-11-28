It’s a bit unfortunate that the Pixel 2 XL has been in the firing line of late, with numerous complaints and issues brought against it. As far as durability is concerned though, the bigger of the two Pixel 2 variants seem to be more durable than the smaller model.

It’s good that our favorite phone abuser JerryRigEverything decided to run his durability tests on the Pixel 2 XL, since it was made by different a manufacturer than the smaller Pixel 2 XL. Might that have a difference in the durability of the phone? You can check the video below.

For starters, the glass protecting the display seems to be up to par. The disappointing and very scratch-able back remains the same – it’s still not recommended that you put your keys and phone together in one pocket. The bend test on the Pixel 2 XL saw a better result than in the smaller one – so it looks like the bigger variant has more strength in its design.

If only the Pixel 2 XL could break free from its reputation as a faulty phone, we would probably enjoy owning one. Such as it is, the issues with the phone are probably scaring people away from it.