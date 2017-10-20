We know you’re getting more curious each day about the Pixel 2. It has already made on impression on the Android community as one of the best cameras so far, topping DxoMark with a mobile score of 98. IFixit has already managed to dissect the bigger variant of the smartphone, the Pixel 2 XL, to show us the stuff inside. With this teardown, we’ll get to see how the following components are laid down and installed: 6-inch Plastic OLED (POLED) display, Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 processor, 12.2MP rear camera, 8MP selfie cam, 64GB onboard storage, and the Pixel Imprint back-mounted fingerprint sensor.

At first glance, you’d see the device has smaller bezels. The screen is bigger. It promises some waterproofing and we see first efforts by the tech giant on the SIM card tray. Opening the phone is easier even without the heat or an iOpener tool because Google only used a foam tape. Once opened, you will see long cables. Most of them are only secure by plastic plugs so they are also easy to separate.

A magnesium midframe is discovered to provide a more solid backing. It’s good for the display but there’s also a new heat pipe somewhere near so there is the danger of the phone getting hotter than usual. Removing some copper tape reveals the main camera with a dual-pixel sensor. The selfie camera can be removed easily after the motherboard is removed. Further inside, we see all the chips that make up the phone.

Watch the full video below:

The Google Pixel 2 XL gets a repairability score of 6. IFixit says that most components can be easily replaced as many are modular. You only need to get through display removal and everything will be easier.

It’s obvious the display has poor support so it’s better to be careful. It’s not that easy to remove because there are no pull-tab adhesives. The long cables and display cable covers appear to be complicated so make sure you really know this kind of stuff if you want repair the phone.

SOURCE: IFIXIT