Twitter and Periscope have always been associated with one another. We remember the first time the live broadcast app Periscope was made available on Android. It was almost six years ago and it soon got rivals like Meerkat, YouTube Live Broadcast, YouTube Connect, and Facebook Live. It has also received a number of important updates like livestream videos in landscape format, global maps, skipping for replays, zooming tool. There was also that beta feature that let people draw on live streams.

Periscope now lets you save your livestream videos, save live streams, and view drone videos. It can also save your video streams automatically.

Twitter has added a live broadcast Periscope button for everyone. More updates have been made like highlights, embed, autoplay features, Live 360 Video feature, Activity Tab, and better analytics dashboard.

Just before the year 2020 ended, we learned about the news that Twitter is officially shutting down Periscope app. The Periscope app is now bidding its final goodbye. The app will only be available until today, April 1.

So Periscope will be gone but don’t worry, you can still do live broadcasts on Twitter. There is now the Twitter Live feature within the mobile app. Twitter Support noted, “Past public broadcast links will still be available, and broadcasters can download their past broadcasts on Periscope web.”

So it’s final and official, goodbye Periscope.