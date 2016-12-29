Apart from Snapchat, Facebook Live, and Instagram Stories, there’s Periscope as another way to help keep your memories alive. It’s one of the forerunners in video streaming. This time though, the Periscope team is introducing Live 360 Video as a more immersive way to experience broadcasts. With the 360 video, you can feel as if you are right there in the video as you can look around and be able to understand more.

Live 360 videos can be watched from Periscope and Twitter from trusted broadcasters you follow. This way, you can be at a certain place and time as if you are right there. In this day and age, there really is no way you can’t be connected to the rest of the world.

Feel free to get closer with celebrities, travel to new places, and have access to different events with Periscope. Just join a live broadcast and get to experience whatever is being streamed.

Periscope shows a special badge for LIVE 360 videos so you’ll know which ones can be viewed. You can move around the video by simply scrolling or tapping while viewing. Right now, test 360 broadcasts are being done with some partners and testers but the feature is expected to roll out fully next year.

See a sample live 360 video HERE.

SOURCE: Periscope