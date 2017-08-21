Paranoid Android has constantly been one of the most popular custom ROMs for Android devices, decidedly a favorite among hardcore custom ROM users. Paranoid Android, or AOSPA to its users, had been out of commission for a while but it has successfully made a comeback of sorts. The team behind ASOPA has been expanding the ROM and adding new features to it, and for this new update, expect a little bit more.

For the recent update to Paranoid Android, the version has been bumped up to version 7.2.3. The highlight is added support for translating PA to other languages, now supporting many new languages, including Arabic, Catalan, Chinese Simplified, Chinese Traditional, Czech, Dutch, English UK, French, German, Hindi, Italian, Norwegian, Polish, Portuguese, Russian, Slovak, Spanish, Swedish, and Turkish.

Other than support for new languages, version 7.2.3 adds new features to the stock launcher, like personalization features that have been added. These include customization and app labeling. You can now apply third-party icon packs and pick individual icons for individual apps from different icon packs like you would do on some third-party custom launchers.

Quite recently, the Paranoid Android 7.2.1 update was released which added a few features like their PIE controls system, the PA-exclusive Color Engine, Accidental Touch (Prevention), Pocket Lock, and Three-Finger Swipe Screenshot.

SOURCE: +AlexNDS