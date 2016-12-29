A few weeks back, the team behind OxygenOS released the first Nougat-based open beta build for the OnePlus 3 – that is OxygenOS Open Beta 8. Now they’re releasing Open Beta 10 with the feedback taken from the OnePlus 3 open beta user community integrated now into the new build.

If you’ve already taken part in OxygenOS’s open beta program, then this update to Open Beta 10 should come to you via an over-the-air (OTA) update. If you are new to this Open Beta build, you will need to flash this via ADB. OnePlus says that your data might carry over, but there is a chance of losing data, so we would recommend getting a good working backup before you try this.

Among the changes added to Open Beta 10 is the inclusion of a Data Saver feature to maximize cost savings on browsing and other data connected processes. The build also fixed a number of bugs from the previous version, including a bug with the clock in portrait mode and the phone reverting back to the default theme after reboot.

If you want to try Open Beta 10, the download link can be found after the jump, just click on the source link below. Of course, OnePlus hopes that in trying this out, you will be able to give feedback so that they can go ever closer to launching a stable Android Nougat build for the OnePlus 3.

SOURCE: OnePlus