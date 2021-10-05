Android 12 has gone live in AOSP which means OEMs will make related announcements. We already know a few have started working on their Android 12 versions. T-Mobile announced that it’s working on Android 12 updates for different phones including Pixel phones, Samsung Galaxy S21 series, the T-Mobile REVVL V+, and several OnePlus phones. The list includes the OnePlus 9 phones. The Chinese OEM has just revealed the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 is now ready for the OnePlus 9 Series.

Key updates to the system have been made. You will see the optimized desktop icons with improved textures. OnePlus devs have used a new design inspired by brand-new materials. The design is also said to unite lights and layers.

The OxygenOS 12’ Dark Mode brings support for three adjustable levels. This allows a more comfortable and more personalized user experience.

You will notice the Shelf gets a few new things like additional style options for Cards, Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment, and access to OnePlus Scout in Shelf. There is also the OnePlus Watch Card in Shelf. With this update, contents are now more visual and easier to read and are now easier to search.

OxygenOS 12 brings the Work Life Balance feature. This lets users to effortlessly switch between Work and Life mode with the quick settings. It supports automatic Work/Life mode switching based on time, Wi-Fi network, and specific locations. Expect to see customized App notification profiles according to personalization.

Canvas AOD offers diverse styles of lines and colors. This makes the lock screen experience more personalized. Gallery lets you switch between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture on OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1.

Apart from the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro, OxygenOS 12 will also be available to other OnePlus phones. They are as follows: OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7T, OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 9R 5G, OnePlus Nord 2 5G, Nord 1, and Nord CE 5G.