A new OxygenOS 12 update is ready. OnePlus really never settles as it always works on new phones and software updates. The latest is for the OnePlus 9 series that launched last year and was recently followed by the OnePlus 10 Pro. Specifically, OxygenOS 12 C.44 update is available for the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. The last update for the duo was released over a month ago. The two phones are considered current models so it’s only right the Chinese OEM rolls out upgrades for them.

If you may remember, the OxygenOS 12 Open Beta 1 for OnePlus 9 only started rolling out in October. The latest one delivers a number of fixes but only for some regions.

If you own a OnePlus 9 in India, wait for this update: LE2111_11_C.44. North America will get LE2115_11_C.44 while those in Europe will receive LE2113_11_C.44. The OnePlus Pro will get LE2121_11_C.44, LE2125_11_C.44, and LE2123_11_C.44​ in India, North America, and Europe, respectively.

As per the changelog, system performance has improved. A number of optimizations have been made like the desktop icons with improved textures, system power consumption to extend battery life, and a smoother fingerprint unlocking. Charging animation display has been optimized as well.

Android Security Patch has been upgraded to 2022.01 already. That scrolling lag issue in Notification Bar and abnormal display in some game scenarios have been fixed. The OnePlus 9 series Dark mode now features three adjustable levels. This allows a more comfortable and more personalized user experience.

A number of additions to the Shelf have been introduced: new additional style options for Cards, Earphone Control Card with Bluetooth earphone one-click adjustment, Access to OnePlus Scout, and a OnePlus Watch Card. The Work Life Balance feature is also now available to all OnePlus 9 users. You may also notice support for automatic Work/Life mode switching.

Gallery allows switching between different layouts with a two-finger pinch gesture. The Canvas AOD has received new diverse styles of lines and colors plus multiple brushes, effects, and color adjustment.

Camera performance has been optimized in terms of image effect of the rear camera, startup speed of camera, and camera response speed when taking videos. The issue of not being able to access the 5G network in some scenarios is now gone.