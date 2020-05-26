The phone series getting the next OxygenOS 10 and Android 10 updates is OnePlus 5. Both the regular OnePlus 5 and the OnePlus 5T are ready to receive new features and upgrades from the Chinese OEM. The OnePlus 5 phones may be a bit old but the brand lives by the ‘Never Settle’ motto so it’s here. This is already the stable version containing Android 10 updates with OxygenOS 10. This is much appreciated especially by those who own the 2017 flagship OnePlus phone.

The last update for the OnePlus we mentioned here was the OxygenOS 9.0.7 OTA. We didn’t really imagine the OnePlus phone from 2017 would still get Android 10 but thanks to OnePlus for hearing the demands of some users.

Android 10 is the latest Android version but it will soon be replaced by Android 11. We’re no longer sure if the OnePlus 5 will still get the next Android OS but we’ll see. There is no OxygenOS 11 yet but we won’t be surprised if it will be the next subject to be leaked.

OxygenOS 10 for OnePlus 5/5T brings Android 10’s full-screen gestures. Android’s dark theme is there but OnePlus already has that too. There is no official link to download yet but a screenshot appeared on the OnePlus forum, showing the changelog that says: Upgraded to Android 10, brand new UI design, enhanced location permissions for privacy, new customization feature in the Settings.

When it comes to Game Space, this new version “adds all your favorite games in one place for easier access and better gaming experience”. For messaging, you can now “block spam by keywords”. Go to Messages> Spam> Settings>Blocking Settings to set.

OnePlus removed the back gesture from the bottom of the screen and then added back gesture on the left and right side of the device. The devs also added a bottom navigation bar to allow switching left or right for recent apps.