OnePlus has recently announced that the OxygenOS 9.0.7 OTA for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T is ready. The 9.0.6 version was released last month and the company has been quick in making a follow-up. As usual, the rollout is incremental for both OnePlus 5 versions. A changelog has been provided by the Chinese OEM, saying the version already includes the latest Android security patch to 2019.6 (June) plus general system improvements and bug fixes as identified. For mobile gamers, the additional Fnatic mode under the Gaming Mode has been announced as well.

The Fnatic mode can be enabled under Settings>Utilities> Gaming mode. See for yourself how your gaming experience can improve. There is also a new Screen recorder feature which can be enabled under Quick Settings>Edit>Screen Recorder.

Quick reply in landscape has been added as well. Check Settings>Utilities> Quick reply in landscape. The issue with Speed Dial has been fixed as well. Some other enhancements may be noticed on the total System performance.

Most of the updates and fixes were done as response to the feedback of the OnePlus consumers. The OnePlus team definitely takes time to hear them out and work on them. They really live the ‘Never Settle’ motto and it shows in their output.

We may have missed some OxygenOS updates for the OnePlus 5 and OnePlus 5T but we can assure you the OnePlus devs will always be ready. Feel free to check the OnePlus forums or OnePlus Community page. Not many OEMs are this committed to updates and releases. But to be fair, OnePlus only has a few phones so the number is really manageable.

As always, further feedback will be appreciated by OnePlus. Get the OTA and see the enhancements and new features. You may have to wait for a few days if you don’t see the latest OxygenOS 9.0.7 OTA version yet.