OnePlus has been working fast when it comes to OxygenOS updates. It’s been only three weeks since OxygenOS 10.5.7 was released for the OnePlus Nord. OxygenOS 11 Open Beta 1 for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro was also released. The next OxygenOS 11 is already in the works for OnePlus 8T but for the mid-range 5G phone, it will only get an updated version of OxygenOS 10, at least, for now. If you may remember, OnePlus has cut down OxygenOS beta release schedule so this is still good news.

OxygenOS 10.5.8 is available for OnePlus Nord for phones sold in India and the EU and Global versions. The OEM has begun to push the new build incrementally. Specifically, versions 10.5.8.AC01DA (India), 10.5.8.AC01BA (EU), and 10.5.8.AC01AA​ (Global) will be rolling out.

As per the Changelog, OxygenOS 10.5.8 adds a “Hide silent notifications in status bar” feature. This change is to filter unimportant notifications and improve the management of app notification. You can change the settings here: Settings>Apps & Notifications> Notifications> Advanced> Hide silent notifications in the status bar.

The OnePlus team has also optimized the expanded screenshot user experience for some scenes. There are also fixed known issues plus improved system stability. The security patch is also updated to September 2020.

The latest update brings optimized image stabilization performance plus enhanced general display calibration. Network stability has been optimized as well to add to the overall performance improvement.

Feedback from the users is still much appreciated by the team. Feel free to report any bugs HERE or use the Feedback tool within the Community app. You can also send a message to bughunters@oneplus.com.