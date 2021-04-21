The newest flagship smartphones from OnePlus, the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro, are getting the latest Oxygen OS update. Specifically, Oxygen OS 11.2.4.4 has started to roll out to devices to deliver improvements to the System and Camera. Related updates were recently made available for the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8T, OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro, OnePlus 7 series, and even the OnePlus Nord. The Chinese OEM never settles so it is always ready with software and OS updates for the consumers.

Update size of the Oxygen OS 11.2.4.4 is only 349MB. The System can improve charging stability. It can also optimize the sensitivity of the keyboard in the edge area. Temperature control strategy is also improved as per the changelog provided.

Some issues have been improved by OnePlus like that small probability issue involving the Google Fi SIM can not able to accept calls. The battery icon being displayed abnormal in the status bar is also fixed.

Expect improved system stability and more fixes to known issues. The OxygenOS also brings the latest April 2021 Android security pay. GMS (Google Mobile Services) has been updated to 2021.03 (March) for the OnePlus 9 series.

The OnePlus Camera improvements include image over-sharpening of the main camera. The white balance consistency of the rear camera system has been improved as well. Ambience performance and image purity are also better now with the latest OxygenOS update.