For those who don’t like using free public cloud storage which can seem unsecure, you can actually make your own cloud-based file server. This is the argument for ownCloud, with cloud services that will appeal to individuals and businesses alike. Very much like your free cloud storage services, you can sync your files to your ownCloud server, and have secure and unique access to that cloud storage location via the ownCloud Android app, which has now been updated.

The ownCloud Android app/client has now been updated to version 2.4.0, and it brings with it new features for users to enjoy. Highlighting the update is the new video streaming feature. Users can now play video files in your server without downloading the full video. If you really need to download the file, there’s a specific ‘download’ action in the contextual menu for the file.

Also, the app now supports multiple public links per file – users can now share their cloud-based files to others who can view the files. Add to that, the share view is now much more similar to the web UI. Lastly, there’s the new automated retry of transfers interrupted by lack of connectivity. This has been an issue with Marshmallow and Nougat devices, where Doze and App Standby, the battery saving systems, have been messing with big uploads and downloads.

To update your version of the app, just visit the Play Store link below. For more details on the update, see the source link.

DOWNLOAD: Google Play Store

SOURCE: ownCloud