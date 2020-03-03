Before 2019 ended, OPPO unveiled the OPPO Reno 3 and OPPO Reno Pro in China as the latest 5G phones. This week, the Pro variant hits the international market with several local launches. The OPPO Reno3 Pro boasts quad rear cameras, dual selfie shooters, and a MediaTek Helio P95 processor. The phone includes 5G connectivity but it may be long before it is used in some countries. In India for example, only a 4G variant is launched because there is no 5G yet.

To review the specs, the OPPO Reno3 Pro comes equipped with a 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display, 20:9 aspect ratio, punch-hole camera, display with dual front cameras, and maximum brightness of 800 nits and 1200 nits. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Helio P95 chipset, PowerVR GM 9446 GPU, and 8GB of RAM. Choose between the 128GB or 256GB onboard storage. A microSD card slot allows for memory expansion. The 4025mAh battery also comes with 30W VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 technology.

The quad rear cameras are headline by a 64MP primary shooter with f/1.8. It is joined by a 13MP telephoto cam with f/2.4 and 2x optical zoom, an 8MP wide-angle shooter, and 2MP macro cam. When it comes to selfies, the dual 44MP and 2MP depth camera system are more than enough. There is an under-display fingerprint sensor. The phone also runs o ColorOS 7 that is actually Android 10.

The OPPO Reno3 Pro 4G is basically the same as the Reno3 Pro 5G. The 4G model though comes with a flat Super AMOLED screen. The 5G version has a curved display. This one also doesn’t have the 90Hz refresh rate found on the Pro 5G.

OPPO has made the Reno3 Pro 4G version’s main highlight to be the cameras. The dual selfie cameras are powerful with 44MP + 2MP and Ultra Night Selfie Mode while the rear cam can capture ultra-clear 108MP images even if the main camera is only 64MP.

When it comes to pricing, the 8GB/128GB OPPO Reno 3 Pro will cost ₹29,990 ($410) on Flipkart. The 8GB/256GB will be ₹32,990 ($451). Color options include Sky White, Auroral Blue, and Midnight Black.