The OPPO Reno 2 was first mentioned as early as August with a 20x zoom camera. It was said to roll out in India soon and then it immediately surfaced on TENAA. The official launch happened a few days later in India and the phone, together with the OPPO Reno2 Z and Reno2 F, were sold on Amazon India. A month later, the new OPPO phone is ready to be released in other key markets in Europe. We have some information here about the Euro pricing.

OPPO launched the Reno 2 in Europe at a special event in London. It’s not readily available but it will be soon enough. The Reno 2 is expected to rival most flagships out in the market with its specs and pricing.

Let’s review the specs first. The OPPO Reno2 comes equipped with a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, 2400 x 1800 resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 91.1% screen-to-body ratio, on-screen fingerprint reader, Snapdragon 730G processor, 256GB onboard storage, 8GB of RAM, and a 4000mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging support. Those are premium specs but we haven’t gotten to the cameras yet.

When it comes to imaging, there are four lenses: 48MP Sony IMX586 main cam (f/1.7 aperture and OIS), 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 116° lens, 13MP telephoto lens (5x hybrid zoom and f/2.4), and a 2MP monochrome lens. The selfie camera is a 16MP shooter hidden under a slider.

The device will arrive with six different portrait modes, selfie bokeh effect, and ultra steady mode for video recording. You can choose between the Ocean Blue or Luminous Black color options. The price tag reads £449 in the UK. That is about $573 in the US. Available beginning October 18. The OPPO Reno2 Z variant will be more affordable at £329 ($420). OPPO will be expanding its market to Belgium, Germany, Portugal, and Ukraine so we can assume the Reno2 phone will be available in those countries.