The OPPO Reno sub-brand was introduced earlier this year with hopes offering something new for the mobile consumers. It’s really more about branding as OPPO continues to improve in the business. We’ve seen the regular OPPO Reno phone and its other variants including the OPPO Reno Z. Today, we’re being introduced to new Reno devices. There are actually three models: the OPPO Reno 2, OPPO Reno2, OPPO Reno2 F, and the OPPO Reno2 Z. These are quad-camera smartphones that boast top specs in imaging.

Let’s start with the Oppo Reno2. This one comes with a 48MP sensor with f/1.7 aperture and OIS, 8MP ultra wide-angle with 116° lens, 13MP with 5x hybrid zoom and f/2.4, and a 2MP monochromatic camera. The selfie shooter is 16 megapixels using the shark fin design. The phone features a large 6.5-inch AMOLED screen with 93.1% screen to body ratio, Snapdragon 730G processor, 8GB of RAM, 256GB onboard storage, and a 4000mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging. It will be sold for INR 37,000 which is about $515 in the US. Availability starts on September 20.

The OPPO Reno2 Z uses the same 48MP IMX586 sensor but now without the OIS. The 8MP 119° ultra wide-angle camera remains but the other two are now both 2MP cameras for portrait shots–one color and another one mono.

Display size is almost the same at 6.53-inches but with thicker bezels. The selfie camera is only a regular pop-up shooter. Other specs include 8GB RAM, 256GB built-in storage, 4000mAh capacity, 20W VOOC 3.0 charging tech, and MediaTek Helio P90 processor. The phone will be available beginning September 6 for only INR 30,000 ($420) on Amazon India.

The third phone is the OPPO Reno2 F will available later in November. It also comes with a quad-camera system: 48MP sensor (non-Sony), 8MP ultra-wide camera, and two 2MP portrait cameras.

The device runs on Helio P70 processor, 8GB RAM, and 128GB onboard storage. Like the OPPO Reno2 Z, the F variant comes with a 6.53” AMOLED display, 4000mAh battery, VOOC 3.0 20W charging, and a 16MP selfie camera. Price is still unknown but we’re looking at a lower price point.