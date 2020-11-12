OPPO is set to introduce a new smartphone. We’re anticipating the OPPO Reno 5 as specs and details have already been leaked. There is also that OPPO phone prototype sighted with an under-display camera. Just last week, the OPPO K7x was announced in China, ready with 5G and 90Hz display. The next phone offering could be this OPPO PDSM00. Of course, it’s not the final name but other important details have surfaced on Geekbench. This means the phone could be announced very soon.

The listed OPPO PDSM00 runs on Android 11 OS, 8GB of RAM, and MediaTek Dimesity 1000+ processor. Benchmark results on Geekbench are impressive, thanks to the high-end Mediatek chipset. The model number refers to the China model but we won’t be surprised if the phone will also be released in other key markets.

It’s really not clear what the phone is but it’s most likely the OPPO Reno 5. But then it could also be an OPPO Ace or OPPO A series.

An early 2021 launch is expected. If you may remember, the OPPO Reno 4 was launched only in June while the OPP Reno 3 Pro was introduced in March.

This OPPO Reno 5 will follow the recently introduced OPPO K7x. It’s already a 5G phone with a 90Hz display. With the almost premium specs, we can probably expect the new OPPO phone will have better features. The 5G is slowly becoming a standard even in mid-rangers. The 90Hz display is already good enough but a 120Hz screen may be better.