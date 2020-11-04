We haven’t featured any new OPPO K series smarthone from the Chinese OEM in a while but here is a new one: the OPPO K7x. The official launch of the device happened in China so we can expect it will be released in the country very soon as one of the latest 5G phones in the market. It packs almost premium specs and features. The Oppo K7x has been launched in China as the company’s latest 5G smartphone after a series of leaks and teasers.

The Oppo K7x comes equipped with a large 6.5-inch display with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution, 90Hz refresh rate and a 180Hz touch sampling rate. The display offers Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, 600 nits of peak brightness, and a 405ppi pixel density.

The phone runs on an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor and ARM NATT MC3 GPU plus 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It features a quad rear camera setup. The device comes with a 5000mAH battery with fast charging support and OPPO’s very own Hyper Boost 3.0 technology.

OPPO K7x runs on ColorOS 7.2 OS which is based on Android 10. There is dual-SIM support. We’re not sure if this one can still be updated to Android 11. We just know it offers 5G connectivity already.

Choose between the two color options: Blue Shadow or Black Mirror. The 6GB RAM + 128GB model will be sold for CNY 1,499 $225. Pre-order is now open in China with market release happening on November 11.

OPPO usually releases new Android phones in India and other parts of the globe but no word on such availability yet. We’ll let you know soon.